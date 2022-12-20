Markets

DAX Dips On BoJ Policy Shift

December 20, 2022 — 03:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan expanded its 10-year Japanese government bond yield target band - raising fears of an eventual tightening in policy.

Hawkish comments on interest rates from former Federal Reserve official William Dudley also fueled worries about a worldwide recession.

The benchmark DAX dropped 143 points, or 1.0 percent, to 13,799 after gaining 0.4 percent in the previous session. Klöckner fell about 1 percent. The steel and metal company has agreed to acquire National Material of Mexico for US$340 million on a cash and debt free basis.

Pfeiffer Vacuum, a manufacturer of vacuum pumps, rose over 1 percent after raising its FY sales outlook.

