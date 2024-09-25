News & Insights

Markets

DAX Dips As China Stimulus Euphoria Fades

September 25, 2024 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Wednesday as the initial euphoria over China's sweeping stimulus measures faded.

Earlier today, Sweden's central bank cut its key interest rate by a quarter point and said it envisioned another two cuts this year.

The benchmark DAX was down 77 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,920 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

The dollar weakened further, adding to the previous session's losses after a survey showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in September.

Tech stocks fell, with SAP tumbling 3.5 percent after reports that the software developer is being probed by U.S. officials for alleged price-fixing. Shares of Infineon Technologies were down 1.1 percent.

Lender Commerzbank rose 1.2 percent after appointing Bettina Orlopp as its new CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.