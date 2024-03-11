News & Insights

Markets

DAX Dips As Tech Stocks Drag

March 11, 2024 — 04:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Monday after mixed signals from the U.S. jobs data released on Friday.

There are clear signs the U.S. labor market is cooling but uncertainty prevails over when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

After February payroll figures exceeded expectations, investors now look ahead to the release of key U.S. consumer price inflation and producer price data this week for further direction.

The benchmark DAX was down 109 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,705 after declining 0.2 percent on Friday.

Tech stocks led losses, with Infineon Technologies falling more than 2 percent due to profit taking after recent strong gains.

Shares of meal kit giant HelloFresh rallied nearly 3 percent after having plunged over 40 percent in the previous session following an earnings warning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.