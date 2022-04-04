DAX Dips As EU Readies More Russia Sanctions

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined on Monday after reports suggested that western nations are likely to impose more sanctions on the Kremlin amid clear signs of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Investors ignored data showing that German exports rebounded at a stronger-than-expected pace in February.

Exports grew 6.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 3.0 percent fall in January, Destatis reported. Shipments were forecast to climb 1.5 percent.

Likewise, imports advanced 4.5 percent in February, in contrast to the 4.0 percent fall a month ago. Economists had expected a monthly growth of 1.4 percent.

The German DAX fell 86 points, or 0.6 percent, to 14,360 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.

Online delivery service Delivery Hero SE soared more than 10 percent after it has secured new financing.

