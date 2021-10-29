DAX Dips As Bond Yields Rise

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell notably on Friday, with a rise in Eurozone government bond yields keeping investors nervous.

Meanwhile, the German economy expanded 1.8 percent sequentially in the third quarter of 2021 when compared to the expectations of 2.2 percent and 1.6 percent booked in the second quarter, preliminary data published by Destatis showed.

The benchmark DAX dropped 119 points, or 0.8 percent, to 15,577 after ending flat with a negative bias the previous day.

Daimler added 1.7 percent after the carmaker posted a higher quarterly profit despite a 30 percent drop in Mercedes-Benz sales due to the chip crisis.

Wacker Neuson was down 0.6 percent despite lifting its FY outlook.

Aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines gained 1 percent. The company reported that its third-quarter net income was 87 million euros, significantly higher than last year's 16 million euros.

