DAX Dips Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks declined in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could provide an updated view on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Meanwhile, data from the federal statistics office showed earlier today that Germany wholesale prices continued their downward trend for a fifth consecutive month in August due to lower prices for mineral oil products.

Wholesale prices fell 2.7 percent compared to the same month last year. The benchmark DAX was down 66 points, or 0.4 percent, at 15,734 after rising 0.4 percent on Monday.

Business software maker SAP declined 2.1 percent after U.S. peer Oracle fell short on license and hardware revenue in the fiscal first quarter.

