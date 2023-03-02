Markets

DAX Dips Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

March 02, 2023 — 03:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday amid worries about continued monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The benchmark DAX was down 129 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,176 after losing 0.4 percent lower the previous day.

Travel and tech stocks dipped as Eurozone government bond yields hit multi-year highs ahead of the release of preliminary euro zone data for February due later in the day. Lufthansa fell over 1 percent and Infineon lost 3 percent.

Kion Group AG rose over 1 percent. The manufacturer of materials handling equipment said it expects an increase in revenue and a significant improvement in both adjusted EBIT and return on capital employed in fiscal 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.