DAX Dips Ahead Of Key Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday amid worries about continued monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The benchmark DAX was down 129 points, or 0.8 percent, at 15,176 after losing 0.4 percent lower the previous day.

Travel and tech stocks dipped as Eurozone government bond yields hit multi-year highs ahead of the release of preliminary euro zone data for February due later in the day. Lufthansa fell over 1 percent and Infineon lost 3 percent.

Kion Group AG rose over 1 percent. The manufacturer of materials handling equipment said it expects an increase in revenue and a significant improvement in both adjusted EBIT and return on capital employed in fiscal 2023.

