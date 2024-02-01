News & Insights

DAX Dips Ahead Of Eurozone Inflation Data

February 01, 2024 — 03:57 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded slightly lower on Thursday as investors digested the Fed rate decision and awaited the release of eurozone inflation data as well as the Bank of England's latest monetary policy decision.

The BOE is expected to hold interest rates for the fourth time in a row, with some analysts expecting possible cuts later in the year amid easing cost-of-living pressures.

The benchmark DAX was down 36 points, or 0.2 percent, at 16,868 after declining 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Sportswear maker Adidas slumped 8 percent after operating profit guidance missed consensus estimate.

Medical equipment maker Siemens Healthineers rallied 3 percent as Q1 sales beat expectations.

Deutsche Bank jumped nearly 4 percent after the lender lifted its revenue and payout targets and unveiled plans to cut 3,500 jobs.

RTTNews
