DAX Dips Ahead Of ECB Rate Decision

May 04, 2023 — 04:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - German stocks edged lower on Thursday, with corporate earnings results and central bank decisions in focus.

After the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again, investors looked ahead to the European Central Bank's rate decision later in the day.

In economic releases, a survey showed the upward trend in the German service sector continued at the beginning of the second quarter.

The benchmark DAX was down 33 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,787 after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.

BMW rallied 2.2 percent after reporting a higher earnings margin for its cars segment.

Volkswagen gained about 1 percent after confirming its FY23 view.

Biotech firm MorphoSys AG soared 7.6 percent after narrowing its Q1 loss.

Utility Uniper jumped 6.2 percent after it swung to a profit in the first quarter. Chipmaker Infineon Technologies lost 2 percent after raising its full-year guidance.

