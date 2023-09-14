News & Insights

DAX Dips Ahead Of ECB Meeting

September 14, 2023

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the ECB rate decision due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was down 50 points, or 0.3 percent, at 15,603 after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Thyssenkrupp fell 1.7 percent after an announcement that the conglomerate would reorganize its portfolio and combine business units with key technologies useful for the decarbonization of industry.

Nordex SE, a turbine manufacturer, jumped nearly 4 percent after it obtained an order from renewable energy company, BayWa r.e to supply and install 24 N163/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series in Spain.

Automakers BMW, Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen all fell around 2 percent after Beijing blasted the launch of a probe by the European Commission into China's electric vehicle (EV) subsidies as protectionist.

