News & Insights

Markets

DAX Declines On China Growth Concerns

August 11, 2023 — 04:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell notably on Friday as China growth concerns persisted and a Federal Reserve official said there is more work to get inflation back to the 2 percent target. China's biggest property developer Country Garden has warned of a loss of up to $7.6bn (£6bn) for the first six months of the year, highlighting the major issues faced by the world's second-largest economy.

The benchmark DAX was down 112 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,884 after gaining 0.9 percent the previous day.

Steel producer Salzgitter AG fell about 1 percent. The company affirmed its full-year sales guidance after reporting earnings before tax of 242.6 million euros for the first half of the year, significantly lower than 970.5 million euros in the comparable period last year.

Bechtle AG, a provider of information technology systems and technology, soared over 5 percent after posting better-than-expected pre-tax profit for the second quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.