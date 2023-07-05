News & Insights

DAX Declines On China Growth Concerns

July 05, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - German stocks traded lower on Wednesday after a private survey showed China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June, adding to worries about a faltering post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Investors also sought direction from the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting later in the day and Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.

The benchmark DAX was down 78 points, or half a percent, at 15,961 after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.

Evotec SE, a drug company, jumped nearly 3 percent. The company announced that its unit Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc. has secured a second contract from the US department of defense for $74 million.

