News & Insights

Markets

DAX Declines On Growth Worries

August 08, 2024 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday as fears over slowing U.S. growth returned to the fore, offsetting mostly upbeat earnings.

The benchmark DAX was down 132 points, or 0.8 percent, at 17,483 after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Selling resumed in the tech sector, with Infineon falling 1.2 percent.

Insurer Allianz added 1.5 percent after posting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and affirming full-year targets.

Deutsche Telekom rallied 2 percent. The telecom firm raised its free cash flow outlook after reporting in-line Q2 core earnings.

Uniper declined 1.7 percent. The utility said it has sold sizeable quantities of its future hydropower output as part of a hedging strategy.

Industrial technology giant Siemens fell about 1 percent despite posting better-than-expected quarterly operating profit and confirming its full-year outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.