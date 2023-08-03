News & Insights

Markets

DAX Declines As Trade Data Disappoints

August 03, 2023 — 04:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German stocks fell on Thursday as worries about the U.S. debt persisted, and new data showed German exports stagnated in June due to weak demand from abroad.

Adding to concerns surrounding growth, a survey showed the German service sector saw a further loss of momentum at the start of the third quarter.

Investors also awaited the Bank of England monetary policy decision as well as earnings from Apple and Amazon later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was down 116 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,903 after falling around 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Tech shares fell, with Infineon plunging 10 percent after the chipmaker disclosed a 10 percent decline in its quarterly adjusted, or "segment," result compared to the previous quarter.

BMW lost 2.5 percent after the automaker warned of inflation and supply chain issues. Sportswear manufacturer Adidas edged up slightly after lifting its sales outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.