Markets

DAX Climbs On Lower Yields

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Thursday, with a dip in U.S. Treasury yields offering some relief.

Investors continued to pay attention to the situation in Ukraine, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin declaring that Ukraine's Mariupol has been 'successfully liberated'.

In another development, finance ministers and heads of central banks of the G7 nations have pledged support to Ukraine of at least $24 billion for 2022 and beyond.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver an update on the Russian invasion later in the day.

The German DAX jumped nearly 1 percent to 14,500 after rallying 1.5 percent the previous day.

Among the gainers, banks and cyclicals such as automakers were broadly higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular