DAX Climbs On Lower Yields

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose sharply on Thursday, with a dip in U.S. Treasury yields offering some relief.

Investors continued to pay attention to the situation in Ukraine, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin declaring that Ukraine's Mariupol has been 'successfully liberated'.

In another development, finance ministers and heads of central banks of the G7 nations have pledged support to Ukraine of at least $24 billion for 2022 and beyond.

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver an update on the Russian invasion later in the day.

The German DAX jumped nearly 1 percent to 14,500 after rallying 1.5 percent the previous day.

Among the gainers, banks and cyclicals such as automakers were broadly higher.

