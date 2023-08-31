DAX Climbs On Fed Pause Bets

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Thursday as another round of soft U.S. economic data cemented bets the Federal Reserve is done with raising rates.

Euro zone bond yields fell ahead of euro zone inflation data and the U.S. personal consumption data, due out later in the day.

Investors shrugged off official data released earlier in the day showing that German retail sales declined more than expected in July on falling food turnover.

Retail sales fell 2.2 percent on a yearly basis in July compared to economists' forecast of 1.0 percent decrease - Destatis said.

On a monthly basis, retail sales slid 0.8 percent in July, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent.

The benchmark DAX was up 98 points, or 0.6 percent, at 15,990 after closing 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday.

