Markets

DAX Climbs As War Fears Recede

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German stocks rose notably on Wednesday as investors focused on updates surrounding the situation in Ukraine amid receding fears of a full-fledged war.

The summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has been cancelled as tensions intensified following the recognition of two Ukrainian separatist regions as sovereign states.

The benchmark DAX climbed 120 points, or 0.8 percent, to 14,813 after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.

Construction major Hochtief AG fell 1.7 percent after it has approved the submission of the unconditional and final off-market takeover offer to Australian company CIMIC Group Limited by HOCHTIEF Australia Holdings Limited.

FlatexDEGIRO shares soared 17 percent after reports that that online broker is attracting interest from private equity firms.

Munich Re lost nearly 2 percent despite the reinsurance giant reporting a strong set of results for 2021.

Sportswear firm Puma also fell around 2 percent after posting a jump in full-year sales and earnings.

Henkel surged 4.5 percent after reporting organic growth across its business units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular