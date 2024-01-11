News & Insights

DAX Climbs Ahead Of US Inflation Reading

January 11, 2024 — 03:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - German stocks climbed on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. CPI data later in the day for clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

Consumer price inflation is expected to edge higher to an annual 3.2 percent in December from 3.1 percent in November.

The Core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to rise 0.3 percent on monthly basis to match November's reading.

The benchmark DAX jumped 126 points, or 0.8 percent, to 16,816 after ending on a flat note the previous day.

Among the prominent gainers, Adidas, BMW, Daimler, Deutsche Post, Mercedes Benz, Sartorius, Volkswagen and Zalando rose 1-2 percent.

Banks traded weak, with Deutsche Bank falling more than 2 percent.

RTTNews
