DAX, CAC, FTSE 100 – Pressured by Wall Street Weakness, Inflation, ECB Rate Hike Fears

The major European stock markets declined Thursday after signs of persisting upward pressure on U.S. and European prices raised expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer than previously anticipated.

At 10:00 GMT, Germany’s DAX is trading 15215.84, down 89.18 or -0.58%. The UK’s FTSE 100 is at 7889.22, down 25.71 or -0.32% and France’s CAC 40 Index is trading 7198.04, down 36.21 or -0.50%.

European Traders Following Wall Street Lower

U.S. futures markets pointed to a lower cash market opening as investors reacted to another surge in U.S. Treasury yields, following the release of a survey on Wednesday that showed prices paid by U.S. manufacturers rose in February for the first time in five months despite rate increases to cool economic activity and surging inflation.

That news encouraged traders to raise forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve might raise rates and for when it may begin cutting rates.

Regional Germany Inflation Jump Fuels Early Weakness

Data Wednesday from Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, showed inflation held steady in February after rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). This report followed data from France and Spain, released on Tuesday, that showed inflation accelerated unexpectedly in France and Spain.

A German flash estimate put the inflation rate harmonized with the rest of the EU at 9.3% in February, which would be an increase from 9.2% in January.

Euro Zone Inflation softens to 8.5% in February as ECB Signals Interest Rate Hiking is Not Over

Inflation in the Euro Zone eased slightly in the month of February, following comments from the ECB chief that bringing the rate down will take some time.

Headline inflation across the 20-member bloc came in at 8.5% in February, according to preliminary data released Thursday. By comparison, prices seemed to have cooled off for a third consecutive month in January, with headline inflation at a revised 8.6%.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said Thursday that bringing down inflation will still take time, according to comments reported by Reuters. The bank targets a headline rate of 2%.

Sectors and Stocks on the Move

European travel & leisure stocks fell 0.9, dragged by Flutter’s 3.8% fall as it reported full-year core profit at the lower end of its guidance range, Reuters reported.

Shares of Europe’s biggest lender, HSBC Holdings Plc slumped 4.5% as it traded with the entitlement of a dividend. The bank sector index slid by 1.3%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, fell 2.1% on disappointing quarterly global volumes and annual core earnings.

Germany’s Merck KGaA slid 0.4% on lower 2023 profit forecasts.

