DAX, CAC, FTSE 100 – Positive Manufacturing PMI report from China boosts European stocks

FXEmpire.com -

The major European share markets are trading higher on Wednesday as better-than-expected Chinese data helped investors downplay recent concerns about inflation and interest-rate rises.

At 09:55 GMT, the UK’s FTSE is at 7906.17, up 29.89 or +0.38%. Germany’s DAX is at 15409.91, up 44.77 or +0.29% and France’s CAC 40 Index is trading 7294.04, up 26.11 or +0.36%.

Optimism Over China’s Recovery Underpinning European Shares

The catalyst driving share prices higher on Wednesday is an upside surprise in China’s PMI data. The news furthered the conviction of a stronger-than-expected recovery and may have softened the blow to demand from hawkish central banks.

Data showed China’s factory activity rose for the first time in seven months in February, according to the purchasing manager’s index (PMI) published by Caixin/S&P Global on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

China’s Factory Activity Stuns with Fastest Growth in a Decade

China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed on Wednesday, smashing expectations as production zoomed after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions late last year, Reuters reported.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) shot up to 52.6 from 50.1 in January, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, above the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity. The PMI far exceeded an analyst forecast of 50.5 and was the highest reading since April 2012.

Mixed Euro Zone PMI Data

Today’s release of Euro Zone PMI data offered mixed numbers. Spanish Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.7, up from 48.4. Italian Manufacturing PMI posted a reading of 52.0, up from 50.4.

French Final Manufacturing PMI data was reported at 47.4, down from 47.9 and German Final Manufacturing PMI came in at 46.3, down from 46.5.

Euro Zone Final Manufacturing PMI was 48.5, unchanged.

Dax Shares on the Move

Shares of sportswear maker PUMA fell 1.3 percent after saying it expects cost pressure on margins to persist in 2023.

Nordex Group jumped 2.2 percent on bagging two orders for a combined total of almost 110MW in Sweden and Finland from wpd.

Nivea maker Beiersdorf fell around 1 percent after warning of lower organic growth sales this year.

FTSE 100 Rises as Commodity-Linked Stocks Surge on China Demand Hopes

UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, with miners leading the gains as commodity prices surged after data showed manufacturing activity at top metals consumer China expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade.

Helping to boost the blue chip FTSE 100 is the industrial metal miners index, up 3.7%.

Energy majors Shell and BP also gained ground, rising about 1% each on higher oil prices.

Reckitt Benckiser gained 0.5% after the Dettol and Lysol cleaning products maker beat full-year like-for-like net revenue expectations.

Persimmon dropped 9.5% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after the homebuilder warned of lower profit for 2023 and cut its annual dividend by 75%.

Beers Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey also declined, taking the household goods and home construction sector down 3.8%.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.