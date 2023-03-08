DAX, CAC, FTSE 100 – Dax Rebounds from Early Session Setback Ahead of Earnings

FXEmpire.com -

European stock markets were mixed Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of the latest comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Chairman Jerome Powell, indicating interest rates may need to go higher for lower.

Germany’s Dax is at 15597.95, up 38.42 or +0.25%. The UK’s FTSE is trading at 7912.93, down $6.55 or -0.08%, and France’s CAC 40 Index is at 7330.05, down 9.22 or -0.13%.

Sectors were also mixed in Europe, with chemical stocks leading losses, down 1.1%, while banks and mining stocks led modest increases with 0.5% gains, respectively.

On Tuesday, Powell told U.S. lawmakers that the Fed’s terminal rate would likely be higher than previously anticipated because of stubbornly high economic data in recent weeks. The major indexes in the U.S. sold off sharply following his statements.

On Wednesday, equity investors will closely watch Powell’s testimony before the House Financial Services Committee.

German Industrial Output Rose More than Expected in January

Industrial production in Germany rose more than expected in January, increasing by 3.5% from December. Reuters analysts had expected to 1.4% increase for the month.

Retail sales fell unexpectedly and were down 0.3%, a big move from the 2% rise forecast by Reuters analysts. However, the figure improved from December, when retail sales were down 5.3%.

Manufacturing output was up 1.9% on the month, while construction output was up 12.6%.

Adidas to Slash Dividend Following Yeezy Fallout

Adidas announced it would slash its dividend after its split with rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, last year.

The German sportswear brand warned it could be on track for its first annual loss in three decades this year after ending its partnership with the Yeezy designer after he made anti-Semitic comments online.

The company will now recommend a dividend of 0.70 Euros per share, down from 3.30 Euros a share in 2021.

CNBC reported that Adidas tanked in February after the company announced it could lose around 1.12 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) in revenue this year if it cannot sell its existing Yeezy stock.

The company is reportedly still deciding whether to repurpose the unsold footwear.

Adidas chief executive Bjorn Guiden, appointed in January, said there would be more collaborations in the future, but they would be handled better.

“WE will bring (Adidas) back to be the best sports brand in the world once again,” Guiden said, as reported by Reuters.

Shares of Adidas were down 2.3% late in the European session on Wednesday.

Continental AG Leads Dax

Continental AG topped the DAX 40 index and gained around 4%. The automotive manufacturing company reported its Q4 and full-year earnings for 2022 today. Its sales increased by 16.7% in 2022. The company also announced it expects higher numbers in 2023, driven by an overall auto market recovery.

