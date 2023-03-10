DAX, CAC, FTSE 100 – Banking Shares Tumble on Silicon Valley Bank Woes

FXEmpire.com -

The major European stock markets – Germany’s DAX, UK’s FTSE and France’s CAC – are sharply lower on Friday with the weakness driven by a plunge in the banking sector.

Bank stocks are leading losses, down 4.2% just after market open and recovering slightly to a 3.8% drop later in the morning, followed by financial services, which lost 2.3%. Food and beverages and utilities are bucking the trend with a small gain.

At 14:30 GMT, the DAX is trading at 15457.72, down 175.49 or -1.12%. The FTSE is at 7759.83, down 120.15 or -1.52% and the FTSE is at 15457.72, down 175.49 or -1.12%.

Europe’s STOXX banking index fell more than 4%, set for its biggest one-day slide since early June, with declines for most major lenders, including HSBC, down 4.5%, and Deutsche Bank, down 7..9%. Shares in Italy’s UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo also fell sharply.

Plunge in SVB Financial Drags European Indexes Lower

Shares of tech-focused SVB Financial plunged by 60% on Thursday after the company announced a plan to raise more than $2 billion in capital to help offset losses on bond sales. Trading in the stock was halted for volatility multiple times during the session, and the drop brought SVB’s market cap below $7 billion.

The company said in a letter from CEO Greg Becker on Wednesday that it has sold “substantially all” of its available-for-sale securities and was looking to raise $2.25 billion between common equity and convertible preferred shares.

The available-for-sale securities at the end of the fourth quarter were mostly U.S. Treasurys, according to a securities filing.

The bank cited higher interest rates and “elevate cash burn from our clients” as reasons to raise new capital.

The dramatic decline for SVB comes shortly after cryptocurrency-focused bank Silvergate announced liquidation plans.

UK Economy Rebounds with Stronger-than-Expected January GDP Print

The U.K. economy grew by 0.3% in January, official figures showed on Friday, exceeding expectations as it continues to fend off what economists see as an inevitable recession.

Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.1% monthly increase in GDP. GDP was flat over the three months to the end of January, the Office for National Statistics said.

“We’re likely to continue flirting with recession throughout much of 2023, as high inflation, tax rises and the lagged effect of rising interest rates shrinks consumer spending power, despite a boost from easing energy costs,” Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales said.

US Stocks Lower on Banking Sector Woes

The major U.S. stock indexes are lower shortly after the opening on Friday as banking shares came under pressure in the wake of troubles at Silicon Valley Bank, a lender which catered to the tech sector which is facing big bond losses.

NFP Payrolls Rose but Average Hourly Earnings Gained Less than Expected

In U.S. economic news, February payrolls increased by 311,000, more than expected. But investors focused on the smaller-than-expected gain in wages, which could cause the Federal Reserve to rethink getting more aggressive on rate hikes.

Average hourly earnings increased by 0.24% last month, the report showed, lighter than the 0.4% increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. Wages increased by 4.6% from a year ago, compared to the 4.8% estimate.

The unemployment rate also ticked higher to 3.6% from 3.4% previously, adding credence to the argument of a cooling labor market despite the better-than-expected monthly payrolls number.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.