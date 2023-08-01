DAX Bears Eye a Retreat on Manufacturing Sector PMIs

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

It was a choppy start to the week for the DAX, falling 0.14% to end the day at 16,447.

Better-than-expected GDP numbers from the Eurozone provided early support before a late pullback.

The European and US economic calendars will be in focus again today, with the manufacturing sector in the spotlight.

It was a choppy start to a busy week for the DAX, which slipped by 0.14%. Following a 0.39% rise on Friday, the DAX ended the day at 16,447. Significantly, the DAX struck a new high of 16,529 before easing back.

Better-than-expected GDP numbers for the Eurozone provided early support while corporate earnings weighed. However, Eurozone inflation numbers also left investors on a more cautious footing, with sticky Eurozone core inflation leaving ECB monetary policy uncertainty for investors to grapple with.

While economic indicators from China also disappointed, stimulus news from Beijing provided comfort. The NBS Manufacturing PMI rose from 49.0 to 49.3, while the Non-Manufacturing PMI fell from 53.2 to 51.5.

It was a similar trend across the US markets, with a weaker Chicago PMI number leaving investors on the sidelines ahead of another big week on the earnings front. The NASDAQ Composite Index gained 0.21%, with the Dow and the S&P 500 rising by 0.28% and 0.15%, respectively.

Economic Indicators Deliver DAX Support

DAX 010823 Daily Chart

It was a busy start to the week on the Europeaneconomic calendar German retail sales fell unexpectedly in June. Retail sales declined by 0.8% versus a 1.9% jump in May. Economists forecast a 0.2% increase.

Eurozone inflation and GDP numbers had more influence. The Eurozone annual inflation rate softened from 5.5% to 5.3%, while the core inflation rate held steady at 5.5%. In Q2, the Eurozone economy expanded by 0.6% year-over-year after growing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Quarter-on-quarter, the economy grew by 0.3% after stalling in the first quarter.

Later in the session, US economic indicators were bearish. The Chicago PMI increased from 41.5 to 42.8 versus a forecasted 43.0.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed session for the auto sector. Mercedes-Benz Group slid by 1.25%, with Continental AG and Volkswagen seeing losses of 0.58% and 0.59%, respectively. BMW also saw red, declining by 0.38%, while Porsche gained 0.07%.

It was a mixed session for the banks. Commerzbank rose by 0.55% while Deutsche Bank fell by 0.32%.

Siemens Energy led the way down, sliding by 2.56% on turbine woes, with Mercedes Benz Group among the worst performers.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

After disappointing economic indicators from Monday, manufacturing sector PMIs for euro area member states and the Eurozone will provide early direction. We expect manufacturing PMI numbers for Italy and finalized figures for the Eurozone to have more impact.

Eying the USeconomic calendar it is a busier US session, with finalized Markit manufacturing PMI numbers and the ISM Manufacturing PMI in focus. While the headline ISM PMI will influence, investors should consider the sub-components, including employment and prices.

A pickup in hiring and an upward trend in input and factory gate prices would leave the chances of a September Fed interest rate hike on the table.

Ahead of the European session, economic data from China set the tone. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI slipped from 50.5 to 49.2 in July on weak domestic and overseas demand. Economists forecast the PMI to decline to 50.3.

DAX Technical Indicators

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs sent bullish signals. The DAX sat above the 50-day (16,177) and 200-day (15,953) EMAs, signaling bullish momentum over the near and longer term.

Significantly, the 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 200-day EMA, sending bullish price signals and supporting a continued breakout from the 16,310 – 16,360 resistance band.

A DAX move through the Monday all-time high of 16,529 would support a run at 16,700. However, euro area and US indicators must be DAX-friendly for a DAX move through the Monday high, with corporate earnings also in focus.

A fall through the upper level of the 16,360 – 16,310 resistance band would bring sub-16,300 into play. However, the DAX should avoid the 50-day EMA (16,177) and the 16,080 – 16,000 support band.

The 14-4H RSI sits at 64.45, signaling bullish sentiment, with buying pressure overweighing selling pressure. Significantly, the RSI aligns with the EMAs, supporting a bullish trend.

DAX 010823 4-Hourly Chart

