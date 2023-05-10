DAX and a Return to 16,000 in the Hands of the US CPI Report

FXEmpire.com -

It was a mixed Tuesday session for the DAX, which rose by 0.02% to wrap up the day at 15,956.

There were no economic indicators from the euro area to provide direction. The lack of stats left China trade data, central bank commentary, and corporate earnings to leave the DAX flat.

Economic indicators from China continued to fuel recessionary jitters, with Daimler Truck’s outlook for 2023 providing little comfort.

Central bank commentary added to the bearish mood ahead of today’s US CPI Report.

On Tuesday, FOMC Vice Chair John Williams shared his views on the economic outlook and monetary policy, saying,

“First of all, we haven’t said we’re done raising rates. We’re going to make sure we’re going to achieve our goals, and we’re going to assess what’s happening in our economy and make the decision based on that data.”

Williams also said he did not have an interest rate cut in his baseline forecast and could hike rates if required.

On Tuesday, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell by 0.63%, with the S&P 500 and the Dow seeing losses of 0.46% and 0.17%, respectively.

China Trade Data Weighed on Market Risk Sentiment

It was a quiet Tuesday on the Europeaneconomic calendar with no euro area economic indicators for investors to consider.

However, while there were no stats from the euro area, economic indicators from China weighed on riskier assets. Trade data from China set the tone on Tuesday morning.

China’s dollar trade surplus widened from $88.19 billion to $90.21 billion in April versus a forecasted $71.60 billion. Significantly, imports tumbled 7.9% year-over-year versus a 1.4% fall in March. Exports rose by 8.5% versus 14.8% in March. Economists forecast imports to decline by 5.0% and exports to increase by 8.0%.

However, while better-than-expected export numbers were bullish, the larger-than-forecast imports decline raised demand concerns.

The latest numbers from China followed disappointing private sector PMI numbers from China that highlighted waning growth. German economic indicators have also raised red flags, with factory orders tumbling and industrial production falling more than forecasted.

It was also a quiet US session, with no US economic indicators to distract investors. The lack of stats left FOMC member commentary to influence.

On the corporate earnings front, Daimler Truck delivered strong Q1 earnings results. However, the company retained its 2023 outlook, citing semiconductor support chain instability. Daimler Truck Holding fell by 1.98% on Tuesday.

The Market Movers

It was a mixed Tuesday for the auto sector. Continental and Mercedes-Benz Group saw gains of 0.53% and 0.70%, respectively. However, Volkswagen and Porsche fell 0.57% and 0.70%, respectively, with BMW down by 0.18%.

It was a bearish session for the banks. Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank saw losses of 0.73% and 0.03%, respectively.

The Day Ahead for the DAX

It is a relatively quiet day on the Europeaneconomic calendar Finalized German inflation figures for April will be in focus. We expect revisions to prelim numbers to move the dial. A hotter-than-expected German CPI report would fuel bets of another ECB interest rate hike.

According to prelim numbers, Germany’s annual inflation rate softened from 7.4% to 7.2%. Last week, the ECB responded to the prelim inflation numbers from the euro area member states and for the Eurozone by delivering a 25-basis point interest rate hike and the promise of more.

On Monday, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane referred to inflation on Monday, saying,

“There’s a lot of disinflation coming this year (but) not quite yet. We’re still (seeing) a lot of momentum in inflation… there’s still momentum in food and core inflation.”

Investors should monitor ECB member commentary considering the DAX and the ECB’s sensitivity to inflation. However, no ECB members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving chatter with the media to influence.

Looking ahead to the US session, it is a busy day on the US economic calendar. The all-important US CPI Report will be in the spotlight. Unsurprisingly, investors have been cautious in the lead-up to today’s report. Inflation remains sticky in other economies, and the Fed may face a similar issue.

Hotter-than-expected inflation numbers would fuel bets of a 25-basis point June interest rate hike and a hard landing. Significantly, the markets would delay expectations of an interest rate cut, another bearish scenario for the DAX. With inflation the hot topic, we expect FOMC member commentary to move the dial.

Beyond theeconomic calendar the banking sector, the US debt ceiling, and corporate earnings also need consideration.

DAX Technical Indicators

Resistance & Support Levels

R1 15,986 S1 15,903 R2 16,016 S2 15,850 R3 16,099 S3 15,767

The DAX has to avoid the 15,933 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at 15,986. A move through the Tuesday high of 15,963 would send a bullish signal. However, the DAX would need central bank chatter and the US CPI Report to support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the bulls will likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at 16,016. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at 16,099.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at 15,903 into play. However, barring a US CPI Report-fueled sell-off, the DAX should avoid sub-15,850. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at 15,850 should limit the downside. The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at 15,767.

DAX 100523 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send bullish signals. The DAX sits above the 50-day EMA (15,803). The 50-day EMA pulled further away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA widening from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the Major Support Levels and the 50-day EMA (15,803) would support a breakout from R1 (15,986) to give the bulls a run at R2 (16,016). However, a US CPI Report-fueled sell-off would deliver a fall through S1 (15,903) to bring S2 (15,850) into view. A fall through the 50-day EMA (15,803) would signal a near-term bullish trend reversal.

The DAX Futures Sees Green

DAX 100523 4 Hourly Chart

Looking at the futures markets, DAX was up 16 points, with the NASDAQ mini up by 12. The Dow gained 26.

For a look at the economic events, check out our economic calendar.



