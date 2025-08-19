DAX Up 0.3% On Ukraine Peace Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - German stocks are gaining some ground in positive territory on Tuesday amid hopes of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, after U.S. President Donald Trump said his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other European leaders progressed well.

Trump said he's begun arranging a meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly within the next two weeks.

Zelenskyy has reportedly said he is open to "any format" of talks and would decide on the trilateral meeting based on how the first round goes.

The benchmark DAX climbed to 24,428.07 but gave up some gains subsequently, and was last seen at 24,374.53, up 72.26 points or 0.3%.

Zalando, up 4.1%, is the top gainer in the DAX index. Porsche is gaining nearly 3%, while Brenntag and Commerzbank are up 2.3% over their previous closing levels.

BASF, Continental and Deutsche Post are up by a little over 2%. BMW, Symrise, Infineon Technologies, Adidas, Mercedes Benz and Porsche Automobil Holding are up 1.5 to 1.7%.

Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens, Volkswagen, RWE, Deutsche Bank, Siemens Healthineers, Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius and Bayer are also notably higher.

Rheinmetall is down more than 4%. Siemens Energy is declining nearly 2%. Qiagen, Deutsche Boerse and MTU Aero Engines are modestly lower.

