Dawson James Maintains Genius Brands International (GNUS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Dawson James maintained coverage of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 358.63% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genius Brands International is 12.75. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 358.63% from its latest reported closing price of 2.78.

The projected annual revenue for Genius Brands International is 84MM, an increase of 12.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Brands International. This is a decrease of 73 owner(s) or 81.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNUS is 0.00%, a decrease of 83.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.94% to 20K shares. The put/call ratio of GNUS is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,400K shares representing 29.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,118K shares representing 12.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,112K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNUS by 25.37% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 464K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 490K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNUS by 27.51% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 213K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Genius Brands International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company's award-winning 'content with a purpose' portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and in partnership with Alibaba; Shaq's Garage, starring Shaquille O'Neal; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM seriesThomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands' IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company's new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs.

