Dawson James Initiates Coverage of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (TNXP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Dawson James initiated coverage of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NasdaqCM:TNXP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,671.78% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,671.78% from its latest reported closing price of 0.37.

The projected annual revenue for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 3,770K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 61.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNXP by 70.74% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 3,096K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 59.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNXP by 150.69% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,703K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,400K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company.

Rosalind Advisors holds 901K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Background Information

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8013, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox.

