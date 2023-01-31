Dawson James Initiates Coverage of Genprex (GNPX) with Buy

On January 30, 2023, Dawson James initiated coverage of Genprex with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 339.07% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genprex is $6.63. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 339.07% from its latest reported closing price of $1.51.

The projected annual revenue for Genprex is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.58.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,127,694 shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126,172 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNPX by 5.88% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 597,928 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 440,657 shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431,976 shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNPX by 7.17% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 280,334 shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271,766 shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNPX by 11.57% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 251,770 shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252,166 shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNPX by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genprex. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GNPX is 0.0019%, an increase of 0.6291%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 4,580K shares.

Genprex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. The Company's lead product candidate, REQORSA™ (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with osimertinib (AstraZeneca's Tagrisso®) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with osimertinib alone.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.