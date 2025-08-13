Dawson Geophysical Narrows Q2 Loss

Key Points Fee revenue increased 5.0% year over year to $8.7 million. Total revenue (GAAP) was $9.85 million for Q2 2025.

Gross margin on fee revenues rose by 12 percentage points to 13% for Q2 2025.

Net loss (GAAP) narrowed by approximately 34.3% to $(2.3) million, reflecting improved operating efficiency.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN), a seismic data services provider to the oil and gas industry, announced its second quarter 2025 results on August 12, 2025. The report highlighted a year-over-year drop in total revenue (GAAP), but noted operational improvements such as higher gross margins and a smaller net loss compared to Q2 2024. Because there were no analyst estimates available, the quarter’s performance was assessed against internal milestones and prior-year results. While fee revenue ticked up, overall revenue declined and the company remained unprofitable (GAAP), but gross margins (GAAP) improved considerably. The quarter showed some benefits from better crew utilization and new capital investment in technology, yet profit hurdles remained.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $9.9 million N/A N/A Fee Revenue $8.7 million $8.3 million 4.8% Net Loss $(2.3) million $(3.5) million 34.3% EPS $(0.08) $(0.12) 33.3% EBITDA $(1.2) million $(2.3) million 47.8% Gross Margin (Fee Revenues) 13% 1% +12 pp

Understanding the Business and Its Recent Focus

Dawson Geophysical specializes in seismic data acquisition -- gathering and interpreting data deep beneath the ground using sound waves -- for oil, natural gas, and emerging carbon capture clients. Its service is a crucial first step for energy companies seeking to map underground resources and decide where to drill or store energy products.

Recently, Dawson Geophysical has focused on expanding its technology to offer higher-resolution seismic surveys and improving crew productivity in the field. The company’s ability to win contracts depends on keeping its equipment up-to-date and efficiently deploying crews to meet fluctuating energy industry demand. Key success factors include adapting to swings in oil and natural gas prices, maintaining a strong equipment lineup, and managing a concentrated list of large customers. In the last year, Dawson also began capital investments in new “single node channels,” a type of compact, cutting-edge wireless recording equipment that helps deliver more detailed seismic maps.

Quarter Highlights: What Happened and Why It Matters

Dawson Geophysical recorded $9.85 million in total revenue (GAAP), a year-over-year decline of 21.3%. This dip came despite a 5.0% rise in fee revenue. Fee revenue, which reflects direct payment for core seismic services, rose 5% year over year. Management noted, “Our revenues in the United States increased over 200% quarter over quarter due to improved crew utilization, and we expect our revenue to continue to increase in the third quarter due to our strong backlog.” In contrast, reimbursable revenue, which covers pass-through costs such as client-billed materials, dropped sharply compared with Q2 2024.

Gross margin—a key measure showing what portion of revenue is left after paying for direct costs—on fee revenues jumped to 13%, up from just 1% a year ago. This shift reflects improved operational efficiencies and the deployment of a large, highly utilized crew. General and administrative costs dropped to $2.3 million. EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, nearly halved its loss from the period a year ago, with negative EBITDA of $1.2 million compared to negative EBITDA of $2.3 million for Q2 2024, suggesting improved cost structure and field execution, though results remain in negative territory.

From a financial perspective, the net loss (GAAP) narrowed to $(2.3) million, or $(0.08) per share. This improvement stemmed mainly from better margins as Dawson managed to squeeze more profit from its fee-based operations. However, the company remained unprofitable for the quarter, with year-to-date results still behind last year’s levels. Dawson’s cash position (GAAP) was $16.2 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $1.4 million at December 31, 2024. The balance sheet as of June 30, 2025, shows increased working capital and higher deferred revenue, indicating that some upcoming work has already been booked and paid for by customers but not yet delivered.

In August 2025, Dawson invested approximately $24.2 million in new single node channels—small, lightweight, wireless seismic recorders. These are central to Dawson’s future plans, with deliveries scheduled through January 2026.

The company continues to rely heavily on a small group of clients for a large share of revenue, exposing it to volatility if any major account decides to reduce spending. The company highlighted an expanding backlog—a pipeline of contracted projects—and expected sequential revenue improvement in Q3 2025 as new equipment enters service. Additionally, carbon capture and storage seismic surveys are starting to contribute, with management stating, “(“CCUS”) seismic monitoring continues to grow and be an intricate part of our business. Dawson has acquired several CCUS base surveys and plan to acquire more in the future.”

Looking Ahead: Guidance and What to Watch Next

However, it noted an improving backlog and anticipated that new seismic equipment, along with increased crew utilization, will further support revenue and margin gains in the months ahead, as discussed in the Q2 2025 management commentary.

Investors should watch the rollout and performance of the new node channels, as well as further development of Dawson’s backlog. Utilization rates of crews, continued demand for seismic services among oil and gas and carbon capture clients, and trends in deferred revenue will be important signals for the company’s progress in stabilizing and expanding its core business.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

