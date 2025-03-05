$DAWN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DAWN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,984,013 of trading volume.

$DAWN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DAWN:

$DAWN insiders have traded $DAWN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAWN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL C. BLACKMAN (HEAD OF R&D) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 102,206 shares for an estimated $1,499,675 .

. JEREMY BENDER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,602 shares for an estimated $283,550 .

. ADAM DUBOW (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,811 shares for an estimated $97,390 .

. CHARLES N II YORK (COO, CFO AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,972 shares for an estimated $86,651.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DAWN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $DAWN stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $DAWN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.