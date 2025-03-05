$DAWN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DAWN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,984,013 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DAWN:
$DAWN Insider Trading Activity
$DAWN insiders have traded $DAWN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAWN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMUEL C. BLACKMAN (HEAD OF R&D) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 102,206 shares for an estimated $1,499,675.
- JEREMY BENDER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,602 shares for an estimated $283,550.
- ADAM DUBOW (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,811 shares for an estimated $97,390.
- CHARLES N II YORK (COO, CFO AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,972 shares for an estimated $86,651.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DAWN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $DAWN stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 5,475,087 shares (+73.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,369,352
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 2,558,563 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,416,993
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 2,512,187 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,829,409
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,116,144 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,811,544
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 2,114,006 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,784,456
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,446,675 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,329,372
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,302,068 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,497,201
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $DAWN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.