The Dawn of the Space Economy: The New Frontier in Geospatial Data and Climate Control

Recently when an undersea volcano erupted near Tonga, wildfires swept across California, and floods raked Europe, the first and arguably most important images of the scale and magnitude of the resulting devastation came from space.

Of all the advances the space era has brought humanity, half a century later its pioneering benefits in geospatial data are more critical than ever. They have revolutionized solutions to address natural disasters, deforestation, climate change, and a host of other environmental imperatives. In the process, geospatial data (think road maps and atlas cartographs in terms of traditional examples of geospatial data displays), or information about points on or near the earth, has been transformed by space-based perspectives. Underscoring this point is that more than half of the 54 variables identified by the Global Climate Observing System as essential for monitoring climate change can only be tracked from space.

Though the birth of the space era is often framed as a “race” between competing geopolitical superpowers, the quest for geospatial data collection has been built on collaboration and partnerships between agencies, governments, the public-private sector, commercial enterprises, and non-profit organizations. The first satellite launched to study the earth’s surface, Landsat-1— 50 years ago this year — inaugurated a partnership between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey to identify and collect critical data that remains a bedrock of many NASA missions today.

In the interim, the Copernicus Sentinel 5P launched and operated by the European Space Agency (ESA) — a consortium of 22 member states — is today providing advanced monitoring of greenhouse gases (GHGs), aerosols, and other atmospheric pollutants. The CFOSAT satellite China developed in partnership with France (the first the People’s Republic built with another nation) is now tracking the climate from orbit. The recently opened ICAO-certified China-Russia Consortium Global Space Weather Center uses China's Fengyun-3E satellite to monitor and report on solar activities and space weather events that can disrupt flight operations on earth.

Aboard the ISS — a cooperative uniting Canada, Europe, Japan, Russia and the U.S. in space — ESA’s Ecostress mission instruments, added in 2018, track temperatures from sources including wildfires, volcanoes, ocean currents, and vegetation — data ripe for mining. And last year NASA and the Geological Survey partnered again on Landsat 9, a new generation of the climate monitoring pioneer.

Regulatory requirements such as carbon reduction commitments made under the 2015 Paris Accord and societal demands are also spurring space-based monitoring activity.

Commercial climate-tracking satellites and services have played a growing role in these efforts; only ten privately-owned climate tracking satellites were in orbit in 2010, but by 2020 more than 330 were operating, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, and that number reached 450 by May of last year. That represents the iceberg-like tip of enabling innovations in miniaturization, radar and IR technology, high-speed data transfer and storage, launch capacity, and other tech sectors.

Meanwhile, small cubesats and nanosats in low earth orbits (LEOs) are enabling companies like Spire Global and privately owned GeoOptics to create low-cost satellite networks to collect and analyze environmental data customized for public and private clients. (Spire predicted a wildfire south of Lake Tahoe last year 45 days before it began; GeoOptics pledges to provide its data to researchers at no cost.)

Larger Nextgen satellites and higher orbiting platforms are also launching on new geospatial monitoring missions. This October, the Environmental Defense Fund plans to launch MethaneSat, called the most advanced satellite in space for monitoring methane, a potent GHG.

A report on “GHG Monitoring from Space” prepared by the Group on Earth Observations, World Geospatial Industry Council, and Climate Trace for the UN’s 26th Convention on Climate Change (COP26) last year, highlighted 33 current and upcoming collaborative satellite missions exemplifying the capabilities and opportunities this new space era opens. The non-profit Carbon Mapper program, for example, slated to launch next year, will be able to clearly identify GHG emissions hotspots and sources.

Geospatial data also helps mitigate climate-influenced and other large-scale disasters. Finland-based Iceye’s microsatellite network is providing natural catastrophe monitoring solutions, and humanitarian organizations utilize space monitoring to plan for food shortages and relief efforts in advance.

These endeavors will undoubtedly expand and accelerate. The White House’s National Space Council recently named the use of geospatial data to mitigate climate change as its top priority, and NASA, along with new missions, has committed to buying geospatial data from private companies to complement its own satellite data.

Soon, ESA’s second-generation MetOp satellites, operated with NOAA, will provide enhanced weather predictions, while China is expected to launch several CO2 monitoring satellites during its 14th Five-Year Plan (ending in 2025) as it seeks to cap emissions. And Japan’s Advanced Land Observing Satellite will capture the global view of above-ground biomass distribution, now recognized as playing a critical in climate change.

For those needing and providing space-data based solutions, the climate appears to be getting better by the day. Geospatial data isn't some futuristic technology; it is actively being used right now, and is helping humanity to monitor the health of the planet and engineer solutions that will have a positive impact on lives all around the world.

