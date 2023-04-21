DAVY Upgrades Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, DAVY upgraded their outlook for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) from Underperform to Neutral .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 2,147K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AF by 8.38% over the last quarter.

ISDX - Invesco RAFI(TM) Strategic Developed ex-US ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AF by 12.05% over the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 458K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AF by 3.28% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,161K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares, representing a decrease of 20.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AF by 19.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air France-KLM. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AF is 0.06%, a decrease of 24.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.97% to 68,024K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.