DAVY Maintains Deutsche Lufthansa (FWB:LHA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, DAVY maintained coverage of Deutsche Lufthansa (FWB:LHA) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,027K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 28.54% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA JPMorgan Diversified Balanced Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 54.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 6.66% over the last quarter.

MBEQX - M International Equity Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 35.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 96.90% over the last quarter.

FEP - First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund holds 239K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 20.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 64.74% over the last quarter.

PINZX - Overseas Fund (f holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 78.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHA by 457.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Lufthansa. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 13.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHA is 0.13%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.49% to 49,919K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

