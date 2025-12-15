DAVY Maintains Danone (GPDNF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, DAVY maintained coverage of Danone (OTCPK:GPDNF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.02% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Danone is $96.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.86 to a high of $113.21. The average price target represents an increase of 53.02% from its latest reported closing price of $63.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Danone is 30,682MM, an increase of 12.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danone. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 4.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPDNF is 0.60%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 142,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 16,321K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,542K shares , representing an increase of 66.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPDNF by 194.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,166K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,887K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPDNF by 8.81% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,619K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,847K shares , representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPDNF by 13.67% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 7,036K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,532K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPDNF by 9.80% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,913K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,010K shares , representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPDNF by 8.45% over the last quarter.

