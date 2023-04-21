DAVY Maintains Aryzta (SIX:ARYN) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DAVY maintained coverage of Aryzta (SIX:ARYN) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 1,743K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARYN by 5.18% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 58K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FTIHX - Fidelity Total International Index Fund holds 347K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 429K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aryzta. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARYN is 0.13%, an increase of 20.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 71,398K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.