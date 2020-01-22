US Markets

DAVOS-UK-EU trade deal on goods and services doable by end of 2020 - UK's Javid

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

Britain and the European Union are capable of reaching a long-term trade deal covering both goods and services by the end of this year, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions from the EU that this is unrealistic.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

