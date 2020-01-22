DAVOS-UK-EU trade deal on goods and services doable by end of 2020 - UK's Javid

Britain and the European Union are capable of reaching a long-term trade deal covering both goods and services by the end of this year, finance minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, dismissing suggestions from the EU that this is unrealistic.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.