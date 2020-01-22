DAVOS-Turkish cenbank to set monetary policy in line with falling inflation

Turkey's central bank will set monetary policy in line with developments in inflation, which is expected to fall to single digits by the middle of this year, the bank's governor Murat Uysal said on Wednesday.
