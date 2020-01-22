DAVOS-Trump threatens big tariffs on car imports from EU

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to impose high tariffs on imports of cars from the European Union if the bloc doesn't agree to a trade deal. Trump has previously made threats to place duties on European automobile imports.
