DAVOS-M&A strong though Chinese buyers lacking - Citigroup's Kalvaria

Geopolitical uncertainties are not deterring Citigroup Inc clients from strategic deals and some unicorns' offer "great potential", but outbound Chinese buyers are lacking, Leon Kalvaria, chairman of the lender's institutional clients group said.
