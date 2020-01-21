DAVOS-Goldman CEO says process on canceled WeWork IPO 'worked'

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon called WeWork's abandoned initial public offering (IPO) a great example of the listing process working on Tuesday, even if was "not as pretty as everybody would like it to be".
