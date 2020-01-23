US Markets

DAVOS-Get an economics degree Greta, then let's talk - U.S. Treasury chief

Alessandra Galloni Reuters
Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 23 (Reuters) - Just when the Swiss mountain spat between U.S. President Donald Trump and Greta Thunberg seemed to have blown over, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin took a new dig at the young climate activist on Thursday.

Asked during a news conference about Thunberg's call to divest from fossil fuels, Mnuchin said: "Is she the chief economist? ... After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us."

Mnuchin's quip came two days after Trump and Thunberg sparred indirectly at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. After Trump said the U.S. had committed to joining the one trillion tree initiative, Thunberg retorted that fixing the climate crisis was not only about trees.

Before he left Davos, however, Trump seemed to extend an olive branch, saying he wished he had seen Thunberg speak.

Addressing the Trump administration's stance on climate, Mnuchin said the U.S. position had been "misunderstood."

"There is a real misinterpretation of the U.S. policy. Let me be very clear: President Trump absolutely believes in clean air and clean water and having a clean environment."

(Reporting by Alessandra Galloni and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alexander Smith)

