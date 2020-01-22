DAVOS-Fed may tighten in 2nd half 2020 if inflation quickens - Guggenheim CIO Minerd

The U.S. Federal Reserve could tighten monetary policy as soon as the second half of 2020, provided inflation even modestly picks up, Guggenheim Partners Global Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd said on Wednesday.
