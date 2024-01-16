Davos - Chinese premier Li: China economy growth estimated at 5.2% in 2023

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday the Chinese economy had rebounded and moved upward, and was estimated to have grown around 5.2% in 2023, above the official target of around 5%.

Li said at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the Chinese economy could handle ups and downs in its performance, and the overall trend of long-term growth would not change.

