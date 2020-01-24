DAVOS-BOJ's Kuroda says Japan economy likely contracted Q4 last year on typhoons

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the economy likely suffered a contraction in the final quarter of last year, largely due to the hit to factory output from a string of typhoons that struck the country.
