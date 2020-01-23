DAVOS-Ahead of Uber exit, Colombian president calls for tech level playing field

Colombia's President Ivan Duque said technology companies were welcome in his country, but they had to operate on a level playing field with local firms. Duque's comments follow a court order late last year against ride-hailing company Uber Technologies.
