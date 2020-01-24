World Markets

DAVOS-Absent Iran faces detente calls from worried West and Middle East

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif skipped this year's Davos, but Tehran was still a hot topic for many Western and Middle Eastern powers hoping for detente less than three weeks after the United States killed Iran's top general.

