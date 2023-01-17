US Markets

Davos 2023:U.S. envoy Kerry says 'time is running out', money needed to tackle climate change

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM

January 17, 2023 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Alexander Smith for Reuters ->

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday that time was running out for the world to tackle climate change and he was not convinced it would get to a low carbon economy in time to avoid the worst impacts for some of the most vulnerable people.

What was most needed to tackle climate change and to deliver a low carbon economy Kerry said was "money, money, money".

(Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((alex.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8983; Reuters Messaging: alex.smith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.