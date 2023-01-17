Davos 2023: Saudi FM says oil price stability reflects correct OPEC+ policy

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Tuesday that oil price stability showed the kingdom was correct in its position during last year's row with the United States over the OPEC+ decision to reduce oil output targets.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said his country, the world's top oil exporter, has a responsibility to continue to provide that stability to oil markets and world economies and that Riyadh would have a robust dialogue with traditional ally Washington to continue to work through any issues.

He said Saudi Arabia was committed to the clean energy future but that there was a need to ensure reliability in traditional forms of energy at the same time.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous, Editing by William Maclean)

((ghaida.ghantous@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.