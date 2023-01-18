US Markets

Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'

January 18, 2023 — 03:37 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".

"Our aim is really to bridge the divide, our aim is to be a force of communication and we are encouraging communication, whether it is China, the U.S. or others," Mohammed al-Jadaan said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We are playing our part and you can count on Saudi Arabia to continue playing that part," he said.

