Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".

"Our aim is really to bridge the divide, our aim is to be a force of communication and we are encouraging communication, whether it is China, the U.S. or others," Mohammed al-Jadaan said, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We are playing our part and you can count on Saudi Arabia to continue playing that part," he said.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Davos; writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)

