Public Companies

Davos 2023: Greta Thunberg set to meet IEA chief Birol in Davos

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 18, 2023 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Maha El Dahan for Reuters ->

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Greta Thunberg is set to meet International Energy Agency (IEA) executive director Fatih Birol in Davos on Thursday, the organiser of a planned roundtable event told Reuters.

Thunberg, who was released by police on Tuesday after being detained alongside other climate activists during protests in Germany, is due to meet Birol along with fellow campaigners Helena Gualinga, Vanessa Nakate and Luisa Neubauer, the organisers of the panel discussion said in a statement.

The IEA was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((alex.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8983; Reuters Messaging: alex.smith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Public Companies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.